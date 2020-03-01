With Bebe Cool not in the best terms with Leone Island boss Jose Chameleone, Allan Hendrick was allegedly beaten by Chameleone while in a bar in Ntinda.

According to rumors that have been spreading across different social media platforms, Bebe Cool’s first born son, also Singer, Allan Hendrick Ssali was reportedly beaten by Chameleone on Tuesday.

Reports suggested that Chameleone pounced on Allan Hendrick on 25th February 2020 at Bugati Bar & Lounge in Ntinda after a heated conversation which was initiated by the Leone Island chief.

The same allegations claim that Chameleone initially invited Hendrick to join him at his table to have a chat which later grew into a heated argument with each side hurling insults towards the other and later punches were sent flying.

According to WhatsApp conversation screenshots accessed by this website, Allan Hendrick disregards the rumors and refers to them as ‘Stupid’. The ‘Tebakutambala’ singer trashed the reports.

The rumors can now be put to rest. No one was beaten.

