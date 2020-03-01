Pia Pounds evolves in new song titled ‘Taala’ | VIDEO ALERT

Now on a solo music career, former Big Talent Entertainment singer Pia Pounds is looking forward to evolving with her new music. Watch her new video for the song titled ‘Taala’.

Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds has often been mocked for being a “social media artiste” with more photos of herself that music. A few other critics claim that her name is bigger than her music.

Regardless, Pia Pounds has blessed us with a couple of songs before, the likes of Byompa, Tubawe, Easy, Delicious, Kibeera Kyo, Sili Muyaaye, among others.

‘Taala’ means ‘Light’. It is a love song in which Pia Pounds sings about how her lover is the light in her life. Her vocals on this song are much better than we’ve heard of her before.

The song was produced by Kuseim at Fresh Music studios. The visuals were directed by Swaif. Pia could go on to evolve with this new sound having finally devoted onto a solo career. We wish her well.

Read Also: Pia Pounds reveals why she faced too much criticism and hatred under Big Talent