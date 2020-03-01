Local songstress Pia Pounds, real name Tracy Kirabo, believes that her music is not as bad as her critics often claim. She also reveals why she faced too much criticism and hatred while still signed to Big Talent Entertainment.

Pia Pounds is now pursuing a solo career having quit Big Talent Entertainment after just a year since being to the record label in January 2018.

Having quit, the journey has not been the same but she is thankful that she took the decision because while still under the Big Talent music camp, she faced too much criticism and hatred just for being close to Kenzo.

While appearing on an interview with NBS TV’s Tuff B, Pia Pounds almost shed a tear as she revealed the reasons why she quit Big Talent and decided to settle for a solo career.

She revealed that while still under Big Talent, she was faced with too much hatred and criticism that it reached to an extent where she was afraid to step on stage and even radio presenters refused to play her music just because she was affiliated to Eddy Kenzo.

I left Big Talent not because I never wanted to be helped. I left because every time I stepped on stage, people would want to hit you, you’re in bars and people almost want to kill you. My music is not the worst honestly, it is good music but you’d release a song and a radio presenter wouldn’t want to play it because everybody has a side. So I decided to leave Big Talent and am working as a solo artiste. Right now I’m not working under any music label. Pia Pounds

What do you make of Pia’s statements? Does she stand a chance to make it big as a solo artiste?

