Sheila Nvannungi returns to the big scene as a TV presenter

Unless you were born ten years ago, for those who were conversant with the music industry a couple of years before that, Sheila Nvannungi was a household name in the entertainment industry.

The songstress blessed Ugandans with a couple of hit songs and she was never shy of appearing in thee news with twists of controversial stories surrounding her name when she was still a top diva in the entertainment circles.

Nvannungi however went suddenly silent and away from the public eye and her fans must have missed her beautiful eyes. That is about to be an issue of the past as she is back to the scene as a TV host.

The former Bukedde TV, CBS FM, and BuKedde FM presenter will be hosting a TV show on the newly launched STV which belongs to city tycoon and philanthropist Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga.

Nvannungi scooped the deal at the media station which is managed by Mbuga’s wife Vivienne Mbuga to become one of the presenters at the Buziga-based TV station.

We wish her well on her new role. Did you miss her?

Read Also: Iryn Namubiru, Nvanungi listed as Prof. Gilbert Bukenya’s wife files for divorce