Sunday 1st March 2020 had revelers flock Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo for the Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam Roast and Rhyme festival. Several performers lit up thousands of people in the crowd and we have a few photos for you.

This was the 12th Edition of the Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam Roast and Rhyme event organized by Swangz Avenue. By midday, revelers had already started flowing into the gates at the venue.

Since it was a sunny Sunday, not much of the skin was covered for most as the ladies flashed their thighs and for the gents, their chests. If you weren’t there for the music, your eyes had some candy to feed on.

On the list of performers was Azawi, A Pass, John Blaq, and Qwela Band. Emperor Orlando made a surprise performance and crowds went wild as he stepped on stage with his ‘Silikawo Baby’ song.

A Pass kept the crowd on their feet with his performance which was characterized with some raunchy dances by his queen dancer Ritah the Dancer.

Azawi, the new entrant into Swangz Avenue, left revelers impressed with her performance. She was performing for the very first time in-front of such a huge crowd since being signed as a professional artiste and she had everything in control.

The event went on with more performances from the self-styled African Boy John Blaq and other performers till late. We have a few photos for you from the event below:































Azawi performs at the Roast and Rhyme 12th Edition at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo | 1st March 2020 (Photo by Josh Ruby)















