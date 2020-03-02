Big Eye opens up on why he tips children who hawk maize on streets

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja, popularly known by stage name Big Eye, wants his followers to know why he always tips/ pays an extra fee to children who hawk maize on the streets of Kampala.

The Big Music Ent. CEO has narrated that while growing up, he used to sell cooked maize on the streets in the evening after school and during his holidays to make ends meet.

Apart from being experienced in that kind of job, the singer also knows the hardships that the children go through while executing the same kind of job. So on that note, the singer has sent out encouraging advice to all children around the country not to give up on their pursuit of success.

He also revealed that he was nicknamed ‘Kazungu’ by people living along the streets of Kawempe, Kazo, and Bwaise as he executed his daily job by then.

During my primary level around P5, P6 & P7, I used to sell cooked maize (Kasooli) on the streets of KAWEMPE, KAZO, BWAISE every evening after school and in holidays. The people staying in those areas if you can remember the young brown boy you used to call “kazungu” that’s Big Eye now. The boys and girls who do that same job around Uganda have been asking themselves why I give them extra money or free money wherever I find them even when I have not bought their maize, its because I have ever done the same job but finally I became a senior citizen. With this i say that always hustle hard for success. No situation is permanent and God never forgets his people.

Big Eye

During my primary level around P5, P6 & P7, i used to sale cooked maize (Kasooli) on the streets of KAWEMPE, KAZO,… Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Monday, March 2, 2020

Read Also: Big Eye hurt as ex-girlfriend Don Zella wages war on him