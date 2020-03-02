Daddy Andre celebrates ‘Sikikukweka’ notching 2M views on YouTube

Black Market Records CEO Andre Ojambo alias Daddy Andre is on cloud nine after his hit single dubbed Sikikukweka notched two million views on YouTube over the weekend.

The jam that many regard as their best single among Daddy Andre’s tracks, hit two million views after eight months since it was uploaded on YouTube (26th June 2019).

The elated Daddy Andre broke the amazing news via his Instagram account with the caption on his post as below;

Thank u for the love and support .let’s keep the fire burning . Daddy Andre

Congratulations Daddy Andre!

