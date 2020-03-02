Three weeks ago, Eddy Kenzo revealed that he will be holding his Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo Airstrip on 28th March 2020. He has since been accused of getting help from NRM to hold the festival at the airstrip for free but he refutes the claims with proof this time around.

For several years Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisa Musuuza, has been a close friend to People Power leader Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine. He was also paramount in Bobi’s political ambitions as a top supporter who always urged his fans to back the Firebase CEO.

All that, however, changed when the Big Talent CEO visited the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chief and President of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House in October 2019.

Since then, he has been accused of being facilitated by the NRM and People Power fans greatly despise him. They have also been at the helm of spreading the rumor that even his forthcoming festival is hugely funded by the ruling party.

Kenzo’s critics point out that not everybody can easily access Kololo Airstrip where the festival is set to take place later this month. It is for this reason, according to the critics, that the NRM must have had a hand in Kenzo being able to book the Airstrip free of charge for a musical fest.

During a presser held a few weeks ago at Kati Kati Restaurant as Kenzo announced the festival, the singer denied the claims and emphasized that he has risen from grass to grace and has enough money to pay and book the venue for his show.

Eddy Kenzo addressing the nation about the Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kati Kati Restaurant (Photo by Josh Ruby)

In addition, Kenzo has provided receipts as proof that he paid his own cash to book the venue for the festival. Luba Investments, the promoters of the festival, revealed the documents showing that they had paid fully for the venue.

Luba Investments also provided the copy of the request they sent in to access the Airstrip plus the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) receipt clearly showing how they paid UGX 15M.

Watch the video below for proof:

