Still in South Africa, as he awaits recovery and completion of a few music projects so that he can be able to travel back to Uganda, Pallaso has attacked Hon. Kato Lubwama labeling him a “big guy with big eyes, big body with small brains.”

Not so many days ago, TGM singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso sent his fans into panic and fear when he recorded a video of himself after allegedly being beaten by Xenophobes in South Africa.

His video was however countered by several others made by Ugandans in S.A and some in Uganda who claimed that the singer was covering up for a moment of embarrassment after being beaten for eloping with a married woman.

Kato Lubwama has often come out to criticize musicians.

Rubaga North MP Hon. Kato Lubwama appeared in a video where he revealed that Pallaso was just playing a ‘stupid and silly’ stunt, very typical of most local musicians lately.

Musicians have devoted to stunts. A person goes to South Africa and says he was beaten severely yet his body has no injury whatsoever. That is very stupid and silly. Kato Lubwama

In a follow-up video that Pallaso recorded, he revealed that he will be traveling back to Uganda where he is set to address journalists and the nation about what befell him in S.A.

He also retaliated against Kato Lubwama’s comments as he noted how he is disappointed in the Member of Parliament before asking him to apologize for the disrespect he showcased.

Shot fired! We know Hon. Kato Lubwama is not the type to stay quiet when his name is mentioned. We await what he has in reply. We’ll keep you posted.

