Tanasha Donna unfollows Diamond’s family, relocates to Kenya

It is now evident and almost crystal clear that Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz’s relationship is on the rocks following the fact that his baby mama relocated to Kenya.

The update comes in after Tanasha unfollowed Diamond’s family including relatives, friends, and WCB members. She also deleted all their romantic pregnancy photoshoots as the pair’s breakup rumors continue to spread.

The confirmation was made after a cross-check on her Instagram account which indicated that she now follows only 113 people of which Diamond, his Sister Esma Platmuz, Mama Dangote, Queen Darleen, Mbosso, Lava Lava and Rayvanny are all missing.

The development about Ms. Donna’s relocation to Kenya was also shared on her Instagram stories and below are some of the screenshots from the La Vie hitmaker.

