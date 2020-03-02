Zari’s fans ridicule her ‘shapeless’ chapatis, advise her to stick to makeup

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan has been turned into a laughing stock by her followers after she posted photos while preparing chapatis that they termed as ‘shapeless’.

The whole scenario took place over the weekend as the mother of five had hosted guests at her mansion who craved for chapatis and she decided to hit the kitchen to prepare some.

Having gotten done with making a few, she shared photos on her Insta-stories that read as;

When your hosting and your guests crave for chapati. Zari

Upon sharing the chapati photos to her 7.2 million followers, some fans swiftly likened her chapatis to Amoeba as others explained that they resembled the unleavened bread that the jews made back in the days.

Her followers went ahead to advise her to stick to slaying and applying makeup rather than cooking.

