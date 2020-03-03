Catherine Kusasira reportedly evicted for failure to pay 5M in rent arrears

Despite displaying sums of cash in a recent video that went viral on social media, singer and NRM activist Catherine Kusasira has reportedly been evicted from the house she has been renting after failing to pay rent arrears totaling to Shs5m.

News reaching us suggests that the renown Minister for Condolences might need a few sympathy messages herself after she was thrown out of a house which she has been renting for a couple of years.

Allegations pin Kusasira to have been running a business in one of the big buildings in town but failed to clear rent arrears totaling up to Shs 5,000,000 which left the landlord with no option but to evict her.

Since being announced publicly as one of the Presidential Advisers, Catherine Kusasira has been displaying lots of money and usually taunting fellow singers as she brags that NRM is full of good things and riches.

We wonder where these circulating reports leave her and we are keen to see how she will go about the matter. Gavumenti weyayu?

