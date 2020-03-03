Cindy Sanyu: I want to work on a collabo with Sheebah

Following a fruitless request to have singer Sheebah Karungi as one of the performers at her forthcoming concert, singer Cindy Sanyu has at long last opened up on how she wishes to hook up the TNS singer for a collabo.

The Boom Party singer made her wish to collaborate with Sheebah Karungi public in an interview as she was responding to the question of which artist she would love to work with on a song currently.

Without hesitation, Cinderella Sanyu was quick to pick out Sheebah reasoning that she wants to bring an end to the fracas that the two artists are involved in.

She went on to brag that she is far much better than Sheebah when it comes to experience, stage performance and noted that when it comes to live performances, she is second to none.

At the moment, we await to hear whether Sheebah will adhere to Cindy Sanyu’s request to work together after all this while of having bad blood boiling between the two.

The artist that I wish to work with on a collabo is Sheebah Karungi just because I want to bring an end about the fracas that is between me and her. You know, I want this debate of who is better than the other between our fans to end. So when we work on a collabo that will bring an end to the debate immediately. The truth is in this industry our fans are the same, the same age group and are all Ugandans and it is not good to separate them. Cindy Sanyu

Omuyimbi Condy Sanyu agambye ayagala kuyimba ne Sheebah Embiranye ebaddewo wakati w'omuyimbi Cindy Sanyu ne Sheebah Karungi yandikoma, Cindy sanyu ayagala bakoleyo oluyimba. Posted by Bukedde TV on Monday, March 2, 2020

Read Also: “I’m only waiting for Sheebah’s reply to perform at my concert”- Cindy Sanyu