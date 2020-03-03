With her concert slated for Saturday 7th March 2020, Cindy Sanyu relishes a moment of watching Lilian Mbabazi and Jackie Chandiru joining her on stage but claims the latter was cut off from the music industry by her family.

Cindy Sanyu, Lilian Mbabazi, and Jackie Chandiru formed the original Blu*3 girl group which was a popular music group in East Africa befor breaking apart over various issues.

They each followed their dreams pursuing solo careers and they all registered success. Each commands a large following, numerous awards and recognition from across Africa.

Jacki Chandiru, however, has had a roller-coaster with life having a dip following her drug addiction. Consequently, according to Cindy, Chandiru’s family prevents the songstress from getting in touch with anyone in the entertainment industry.

Cindy Sanyu revealed the news during a press conference held ahead of her Boom Party Concert set to happen over the weekend. She was questioned whether the Blu*3 will perform together once more and below was her reply:

Since Jackie Chandiru faced her troubles, her family cut her off from the industry. At the moment I don’t know how to access her but I would wanna work with her. I am rehearsing with Lilian and she also wants Jackie to come on stage but I don’t know how to reach her. Cindy Sanyu

