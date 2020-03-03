Eddy Kenzo celebrates his success as he parades monster rides

Just a few days after proving the critics who earlier stated that he is funded by the National Resistance Movement wrong, singer Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has showed off his fleet of expensive monster rides.

With just a couple of weeks to his Eddy Kenzo Festival slated to happen at Kololo Airstrip on 28th March, Kenzo is already counting his blessings and celebrating his financial success.

Considered one of the greatest Ugandan musicians of all time, Kenzo’s lifestyle has been an issue of conversation. Away from his troubled love life, his lavish expenditure has been often highlighted.

With a couple of houses, some of which he doesn’t even want to stay in anymore, he adds a fleet of expensive motor vehicles.

With his brand new Land Cruiser V8 2019 model, Kenzo has a privilege of owning two other expensive cars. He showed them off through a post on his Instagram with the caption, “3 for one person.“

The caption must have irked a few critics who bombarded the comment section with curses but Kenzo is a man who deserves to celebrate his success having risen from grass to grace.











Congratulations to you Eddy!

