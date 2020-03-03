I am a People Power die-hard because Bobi Wine is too smart – Bruno K

Singer Bruno K has stressed his reasons why he is a staunch supporter of Kyadondo East MP and 2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

According to Bruno K, Bobi Wine is a very smart and intelligent person whom he grew up admiring in addition to the late Mowzey Radio.

Bruno adds that because Bobi is the head of the pressure group which he supports, he finds his ideologies way top notch and he is not embarrassed to disclose it in public.

The Drink One For The Road singer furthermore explained that his body, heart, soul and everything that concerns him is People Power and very proud of it.

This proves that Bruno K has also joined the likes of King Saha, Yung Mulo, Lil Pazo, Grace Khan, Dr. Hilderman among other artists who root for Bobi Wine’s cause.

First Bobi Wine is too smart. He is the head of the party that I support. I’m a People Power fan and as well a die-hard People Power supporter and I’m not ashamed to say it in public. I am People Power on heart, body, soul and everywhere becuase I believe in his idealogies. Bruno K

Read Also: Bruno K proves he is not afraid to fall in love reveals qualities of his ideal woman