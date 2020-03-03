With all the rumors still spreading and Tanasha Donna leaving hints on her social media platforms that she might have separated with Diamond Platnumz, the singer’s sister Esma confirms that Tanasha unfollowed and blocked her on social media.

Reports have it that Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz are no more and that the former blocked the Tanzanian singers family and friends before relocating to Kenya.

Despite the East African power couple not coming out to confirm the reports, Tanasha has left hints that she does not want anything to do with Diamond anymore.

One of those hints has been confirmed true by Diamond’s sister Esma who revealed that she was left confused after Tanasha unfollowed and then blocked her the next day on social media.

About Tanasha, I was so surprised to see that for no reason she has unfollowed me then the next day she blocked me. I mean, men will always be men, behaviors are still the same, you will leave this one then you’ll give it to a wh*re. Esma while on an interview with Wasafi TV

With a 5-months-old baby between them, Tanasha and Diamond have been dating for less than two years. We shall keep you updated on the issues as they unfold.

