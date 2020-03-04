Anne Kansiime’s international manager sentenced for money laundering

John Mujungu, Anne Kansiime’s former international manager, has been sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment in USA after being found guilty of money laundering.

At the time when popular comedienne Anne Kansiime gripped the world with her exciting skits, she had some brains that pushed her to traverse the world with her comedy tours.

John Mujungu – a British-based Ugandan promoter and talent manager – did the most in elevating Anne Kansiime’s brand to an international level. She however fired him in 2016 and has never looked back since.

Anne Kansiime

It now, however, turns out that Mujungu is in trouble and will face over two years in jail in the United States of America after he was found guilty of money laundering.

Reportedly, John Mujungu (53) and his wife Grace Ntolera Mujungu (42) received a payment of £120,000 illegally and transferred it into a number of different accounts linked to them both.

A mugshot of Johnson Mujungu taken at Kent Police (Courtesy Photo)

It was discovered by officers, upon accusation from the victim, that the money had been paid into a business account owned by Ntolera Mujungu and on receipt of the payment, it was immediately dispersed into several other bank accounts owned by her and her husband Johnson Mujungu.

Ntoler Mujungu denied charges of transferring and converting criminal property and Mujunga denied a charge of converting criminal property. A jury found them both guilty and they were sentenced on Friday 28 February 2020.

Johnson Mujungu received two and a half years’ imprisonment and Ntolera Mujungu was given an 18 month sentence and suspended for two years.

