Diamond snubs to address Tanasha break up rumors at a presser

WCB president, Abdul Naseeb Juma a.k.a Diamond Platnumz left a section of journalists crestfallen after he snubbed to address his much-publicized breakup rumors with Tanasha Donna.

This was after a number of journalists converged at Serena Hotel in Dar-es-Salaam to attend his press conference that was set for early Wednesday morning seeking answers to his alleged breakup.

To their dismay, the Tanzanian crooner just ignored to address the reports that reporters tried to send his way as he only focused on the event as he was being unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Coral paints.

His declining to comment about Tanasha Donnah’s breakup allegations has further caused a stir among his followers wondering what could be the true story behind their split.

