Following growing doubts about whether Jose Chameleone sat for the 2019 UACE examinations, the singer’s former schoolmates and headmaster at Katuuso Community Secondary School have revealed that he indeed sat for the exams.

For the past few days, local news has been greatly dominated by results for a couple of celebrities who sat for the UACE exams last year. Away from the poor performance, there have been doubts whether some of them really sat for the exams.

Top on the doubters list has been Jose Chameleone who has faced it rough with his critics on social media who went a notch higher and edited a video to reason their doubts.

Chameleone’s official UACE exam results

In the video that made rounds on social media, Chameleone’s critics reasoned that on three different days when the singer had to sit for his exams, he was away performing for his fans in London and Sierra Leone.

Chameleone, who maintains that he sat for all the examinations as released in his results, has been backed by his former schoolmates and headmaster at Katuuso Community Secondary School.

In a video accessed by this website, the students at the school reveal that the singer was present in person for all the days on which the exams were scheduled and he sat for them.

They also reveal that he was a kind and approachable schoolmate and that they enjoyed each day he was at the school because he would tell them stories and even buy food for some of them.

The headmaster of the school also adds his voice in admission that the Leone Island boss indeed sat for the exams and the results were not forged as alleged by some people.

Mayanja’s results are not forged because like any other student he has an index number registered by UNEB. He sat for his exams like anybody else. No teacher has a chance of forging results on behalf of UNEB. That is impossible. Headmaster at Katuuso Community Sec. School

