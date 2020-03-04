Having officially divorced his baby mama and business partner, Dorothy, Herbert Shonga doesn’t want to waste time as he is ready to legalize his relationship with singer Sasha Brighton.

Herbert Shonga who is expecting twins anytime soon with his lover revealed that in a short period of time he will be making his love affair with Sasha official as he will be performing a traditional Islamic marriage known as Nikah in Luweero district.

The daddy of three went on to state that he as a grown-up man and as a person of his understanding can’t live a life without making his love affairs official.

Herbert Shonga also added that once he gets done with Nikah, he will thereafter go on to perform other marital ceremonies like any other responsible spouse who looks up to have a happy family.

Shonga oluvannyuma lw'okwawukana ne mukyala we mu butongole nga nempapula za Devoce baakizokozeeko dda kyaddaaki… Posted by Bukedde on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

