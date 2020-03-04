Hon. Nakiwala threatens to imprison Fresh Daddy over Fresh Kid’s savings

The State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has threatened to imprison Mr. Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy over misuse of money earned from Fresh Kid’s performances.

The development comes through after Fresh Daddy, who was in the company of 14K Bwongo, held a meeting with the state minister and failed to avail her with bank account statements regarding Fresh Kid’s savings.

Their failure to display bank statements on the table angered Ms. Nakiwala and prompted her into issuing the pair with a stern warning threatening to send them to jail for using Fresh Kid’s money for their own interests.

If the latest news has reached De Texas CEO Francis Kamoga, he must be smiling following the way how Fresh Daddy forcefully relieved him of the duties concerning the management of Fresh Kid.

I am going to imprison you if you fail to avail me with Fresh Kid’s bank account savings statement. You can’t use a child and you don’t save his money because that is illegal. Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi

Fresh Daddy (Paul Mutabazi) atuuyanidde mu offiisi ya minisita akola ku nsonga z’abaana, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi… Posted by Bukedde TV on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Read Also: Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi apologizes to Fresh Kid offers to pay his fees till P.7