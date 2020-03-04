Kenzo’s fan wants his name tattooed on her private parts

Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo’s die-hard fan known as Blessing Tarshillah a.k.a Meghan wa Harry (on Facebook) wants to have the name ‘Eddy Kenzo Musuuza’ tattooed on her private parts.

Ugandan music fans have been extreme in showing their support for local celebrities and that only seems to be going deeper, as far as having celebrities’ names permanently tattooed on their bodies.

Eddy Kenzo is one of the most adored celebrities in Uganda due to his moving music, achievements, and gripping life story of how he rose from living on the streets to winning the BET award.

His story has won him numerous fans from across the world. In Uganda, his fans are the most emotional and would do anything just to stand with him in his trying moments and in celebration of his success.

On Monday, a photo of a female fan who tattooed the name ‘Eddy Kenzo Musuuza’ on the left side of her upper back went viral online. The Big Talent Entertainment chief shared the photo and him too seemed shocked.

A scroll into the comments landed our eyes on one female fan identified as Meghan wa Harry who wants to have a similar tattoo drawn on her private parts.

We surely would love to see how this turns out and we’ll keep you updated on the issue. Kenzo is in preparations to hold the Eddy Kenzo Festival on 28th March and we’re keen to see if the tattoo goals will have been achieved by then.

How far can you go to show your support to the one celebrity who you love and adore the most? What is the biggest thing you have done to show support to your artiste?

