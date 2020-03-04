Mikie Wine introduced me to dancehall music – Cindy Sanyu

Unlike Aziz Azion who publicly blamed Eddy Kenzo for not recognizing him for playing a huge role in his musical success, Cindy Sanyu has heaped praise on Mikie Wine for introducing her to dancehall music.

The self-styled KingHerself made the revelation in an interview as she was sharing her journey in the music industry since she decided to go solo after her Blu*3 days.

The Boom Party singer, who is in high gears ahead of her forthcoming concert, disclosed that her collabo with Mikie Wine titled Number One helped her discover her strength, energy, and the style of music that best suited her.

Cindy Sanyu went ahead to reveal that from that point in life she has never looked back and sent props to Mikie Wine for helping her discover the hidden treasure in her.

The singer further promised a thrilling live performance for revelers who will turn up even in absence of international acts despite a couple of them having reached out to her in support of her concert.

In the beginning, I did not settle to do dancehall per say but I loved it. At that time it was not even selling because we only had Queen Bella doing it. So it was not a popular brand at that time. In that time, I did ‘Mbikoye’, ‘Nawewe’ and then Bobi Wine’s little brother Mikie Wine wrote a song dubbed ‘Number One’ and he called me and said that I could do it. But then I was like that is hard core dancehall and I don’t think my voice can fit in it but he insisted saying that he liked the quality of my voice and asked me to do it and at that time you couldn’t say no to Bobi Wine’s brother, you know what I mean. So I went to studio with him and listened to it. When I played it back to myself, I absolutely loved it. I liked the way it represented who I was. I felt like it represented my strength, energy, and my style as a person. So that’s how it started and I’ve never stopped from that moment. I have say that Mikie Wine introduced me to dancehall. Cindy Sanyu

