Art Is Collaboration: Eleanor Nabwiso dazzles in new photo shoot

Popular Ugandan actress Eleanor Nabwiso recently took time off and collaborated with some of the fashion magicians to bring out the best in her and we must say, well done!

With a fast glance at the images you might not recognize her for she looks different and a human art piece.

You might remember her as ‘Hope’ in the famous series The Hostel – Eleanor Nabwiso is a Wife, Mother, Actress, Movie Director etc. (we believe we are yet to see more of her because she is amazingly talented).

Eleanor teamed up with Kredibility Styling’s Tazibone Solomon who seems not to stop portraying his creativeness and skill in the fashion creatives industry.

She also works with celebrated multi-award-winning photographer Fred Bugembe who has mastered his craft hence contributing to the creatives industry as well.

Just as collaboration has no hierarchy – the sun collaborates with the soil to bring flowers on the earth – so does Eleanor Nabwiso in her collaboration with Kredibility Styling and Fred Bugeme to bring out the best in her.

Check out the photos below | Photography by Fred Bugembe.







(Compiled with the help of Kitahgwe: Entertainment & Fashion Lover)

Read Also: CONGRATULATIONS! A fourth child for the Nabwisos