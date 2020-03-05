FASHION: Revealing Clothes Dominate 12th Edition of Roast and Rhyme

Ugandans are known to have the best experiences when it comes to fun, all you need is to give them a great venue and deliver your best and they will make a grand entrance every year.

Well, this time around fans of the Roast and Rhyme “Reggae Ragga Nyama Nyam” festival came out to play and have a blast in style on the event’s 12th Edition on Sunday 1st March 2020.

As always, they came prepared to showcase their best outfits and we must say some of the ladies and gents indeed didn’t disappoint for they understand the point of looking good for some great vibes.

That aside, they were entertained by some of the artistes such as John Blaq, Azawi, A Pass, among others. Entertainment was in full package and the fashion didn’t fall far from the tree as well. If you missed out, we got you covered.

Here are some of the fashion moments:





















































(Compiled with the help of Kitahgwe: Entertainment & Fashion Lover)

