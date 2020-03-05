Trending singer John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq has three days to pay Shs10.5m to the Jinja Diocese Youth Chaplain Fr. Wakabi Ben over failure to perform at an ordination ceremony in Iganga.

According to an intention to sue document accessed by this website, Fr. Wakabi Ben is intending to sue the singer for failing to perform at an ordination ceremony in Iganga on 29th February 2020 despite being paid.

Fr. Ben Wakabi

It is alleged that John Blaq was fully paid a performance fee of Shs3.5m and booked to perform at the ordination but he was a no show on D-day.

Fr. Wakabi, through Amanyire and Mwebaza Advocates, now demands that John Blaq should refund the Shs3.5m that was paid for a performance that never happened and extra Shs7m incurred in general and punitive damages.

The self-proclaimed African Boy has been given a period of three days to have cleared the above payments or risk being dragged to court. We shall keep you updated on the matter.

