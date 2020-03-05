Nina Mirembe working on improving her ‘boring’ bedroom skills

For most, the name Nina Mirembe doesn’t ring a bell but for those in the fashion world, she is a popular figure. Despite being a lover of fitness, her bedroom skills need improvement according to her recent revelation.

Nina Mirembe is an ex-Fashion Model, Humanitarian, Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, and Managing Director of NinaMire – a young Ugandan brand that produces handmade swimwear and festival garments.

The mother of one lives a happy lifestyle filled with traveling and fashion shows. She is an ardent user of social media where she shares hints about her private life on a daily basis.

Not much is revealed about her love life but on Wednesday, she let the world know how boring her bedroom skills have gotten overtime. She shared a video of her doing yoga and captioned it:

I’m seriously working on my bedroom skills, he said I had started being a bore. Nina Mirembe | Instagram

For a woman who is always working out, this is not good news. We really hope her new routine helps. No woman deserves to feel unfit especially in those private matters. Get it going Nina, let us know when all is well again.

