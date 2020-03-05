Who is Bebe Cool, What does he sing? – Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga

Ugandan senior military officer in the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga is curious about identifying who singer Bebe Cool is.

The update comes through after the UPDF officer appeared in an interview asking what Bebe Cool sings and his importance to the NRM party following the fact that the two have never met in person.

He went on to explain that he only hears of a person called Bebe Cool but has never understood why he is so much publicized yet he doesn’t see any special thing about him.

In the same regard, he added how he is friends with Jose Chameleone reasoning that they have met on several occasions, greeted, hugged and shared important aspects of life.

I don’t know Bebe Cool, who is he? I only hear that he is an artist but I’ve never seen him physically or held his hands. I know Chameleone and I’ve told you that he is my friend but Bebe Cool, what is so special about him? Of what importance or how can he even help NRM? To tell us about the Ghetto? You’re so stupid. Why did you grow up in the Ghetto? You ran away from home and you ended up growing up in the Ghetto. Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga

The last time we reported about Kasirye Gwanga was when he was forced into a heated argument with Catherine Kusasira’s crew following reports that he pulled out his firearm and shoot at the tyres of her car.

