Alpha and Bobi’s Solomon are really great friends – Zuena

Despite their fathers’ differences in the music business and on the political level, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine’s sons Alpha Thierry Ssali and Solomon Kampala ar very close friends as revealed by Zuena Kirema.

The Owa Boda singer explained that two are great friends and they communicate with each other almost on a daily basis through phone calls and meet at parties organized by fellow peers.

Kampala Solomon and his father Bobi Wine

The good thing is our children are friends. Alpha and Solomon always communicate with each other on phone. They are friends. They are really good friends. They always meet and at times attend parties together. When Alpha asked me I what I think about him being friends with Solomon, I told him it’s fine but I again asked him to talk to his dad (Bebe) who also gave him a go ahead. Zuena Kirema

Bebe Cool's Wife Zuena Kirema says their son, Alpha is friends with Bobi Wine's son, Solomon amidst the parent's 'rivalry' #Livewireupdates Posted by SPARK TV on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Previously, when Alpha was studying at the same school with Solomon, it was reported that Barbie always met Zuena and two were reported to be good friends.

As of today, however, we are not so certain about their friendship and the bond seems to have deteriorated.

