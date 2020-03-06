Five Years Without Akay: Artists gearing up to pay tribute to AK47

Basing on the artwork that Jose Chameleone has so far shared on his Instagram account and stories, several artists are in high spirits to pay homage to late Salongo Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 come 15th March.

The Leone Island boss shared video clips of Weasel Manizo, Mesach Ssemakula, and John Blaq all rallying music lovers to turn up as they hold a candle-light night for the fallen singer.

The act furthermore indicates that even though his little brother gone, he is certainly not forgotten and in a few days, our social media timelines will be filled with AK47’s tributes.

It should be recalled that the Champion hitmaker passed on after sustained head injuries when he reportedly slipped and fell, hitting the head first in the washrooms at De Ja Vu bar formerly located in Kansanga on the fateful night of 16th March 2015.

