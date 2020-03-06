He doesn’t stress – Azawi praises the simplicity in Eddy Kenzo’s lyrics

Swangz Avenue’s new singer Azawi praised Eddy Kenzo for his musical talent as she gave a sweet shout-out to the singer for always keeping it simple in the lyrics to all his songs.

The Quinnamino hit-maker shared her view about the Big Talent Ent. CEO’s music while in an interview with Bukedde FM’s Wednesday Top 8 Songs Countdown show with Musa Ssemwanga.

During the show, Azawi rated Eddy Kenzo’s Tweyagale track as number 3 and at the end of it, she cracked listeners’ ribs as she explained that she enjoys his lyrics because he doesn’t stress with them like other artists.

I love Eddy Kenzo for his lyrics. He doesn’t stress with them anymore like fellow artists. Azawi

She went on to stress that in some of Kenzo’s songs, people feel as if he just talks instead of singing as she pointed out the “steady, steady” part in Kenzo’s Tweyagale jam.

