Janet Jackson amazed by Masaka Kids Africana’s talent

As Ugandans, we already knew that besides the Triplets Ghetto Kids, there are the Masaka Kids Africana who are equally talented in the field of dance and music art.

Exciting updates reaching our news desk have it that multi-talented American singer Janet Damita Jo Jackson, widely known by stage name Janet Jackson, has endorsed the Masaka Kids Africana’s music talent.

This is after she landed on a video of the kids showing off their amazing dance and acting skills while jamming to her songs titled Enjoy and Goin IN.

Amazed by their music talent, Janet Jackson shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “I absolutely love it“.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids received massive international recognition after being endorsed by a couple of global musicians including French Montana who hired their services and they performed at the 2017 BET awards.

Having been endorsed by Janet Jackson, could the Masaka Kids Africana group be headed for glory with yet another global invasion by Uganda’s talented kids? Time will tell.

