It is actually very hard to recall a single moment that singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool has been attacked and ended up coiling his tail between his legs.

This just happened a few hours ago as the Gagamel boss politely responded to belittling remarks made against him in a recent interview by a senior military officer in the UPDF Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga.

While speaking to BBS TV, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga questioned who Bebe Cool is and his role in the NRM party ahead of the intense 2021 general elections.

Kasirye went ahead to reveal that he doesn’t even understand what Bebe sings before disclosing how he is only buddies with Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine.

When Bebe Cool came across the video clip, he humbled himself and cheekily responded to Kasirye’s remarks, advising him to watch out while answering questions usually poised by “ignorant lads posing as media personalities.”

Sir, retired Major General Kasirye Ggwanga, you have my full respect and you will always have it despite the fact that you disrespect me a person you have never met or interacted with. But during my upbringing, I was taught to always respect my elders and most especially gentlemen like you who went to the bush to fight for peace, happiness, freedom of speech and expression among others. Next time, watch out for these young ignorant lads who pose as media personalities directing questions to put you on spot, answering for trending blogs, most especially when you are under the influence of happiness and peace brought about by yourself and president M7 in this peaceful UGANDA today. You still have my respect sir. Bebe Cool

