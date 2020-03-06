Nyege Nyege Festival 2020 Edition dates officially announced

One of the biggest music festivals in Africa, the Nyege Nyege International Music Festival returns to the source of the Nile river in Jinja, Uganda this September as the official dates have been officially announced.

Nyege Nyege is defined as the feeling of a sudden uncontrollable urge to move, shake or dance. The festival is one of the most anticipated for annual event in Uganda with revelers and performers from across the world gathering to have a good time for 96 hours.

From 3rd to 6th September, revelers will be enjoying performances and showcases from numerous artistes at the Nile Discovery Beach, Jinja at the Nyege Nyege Festival 2020 Edition.

Nyege Nyege is widely known for bringing unique blends of music and arts, from all corners of the continent and beyond, together. Today, the festival is widely considered one of the most important musical gatherings of the 21st century.

The official program will be announced over the next months. With an emphasis on Africa and its connections to Latin America, the festival will invite artists from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia whose music directly connects with Africa.

With over 100 international bookings, the last edition created many touring opportunities for artists performing at Nyege Nyege, and this year again the festival will welcome 50+ industry players who come to scope out the next big talent.

The festival won the Ekhula Tourism Award of the Year, and is set to welcome thousands of foreign guests for the festival, creating income for many Ugandans in the process.

Fingers are still crossed about the success of most music festivals and other pubic gatherings with the current spread of the Corona Virus. We really hope that by September, there will be no such fears. It’s a festival no one deserves to miss.

The Nyege Nyege Music Festival 2019 edition happened from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th September at the same venue and it lived to the expectations of most revelers.

Early bird tickets are already available for purchase at UGX100,000 and more information is still to be revealed in coming days. We shall keep you updated on all the developments regarding this year’s edition.

