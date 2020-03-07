Cindy is a true definition of hard work and success – Vyper Ranking

Dancehall singer Vyper Ranking has described Cindy Sanyu as the true definition of hard work and success following the wealth of experience she has in showbiz.

The Bantu Entertainment singer gave his view about singer Cindy Sanyu through a post on his Facebook account that read as,

I repeat, Cindy Sanyu is the only Ugandan female artist who is a true deffinition of success not being sexually transmitted. Take it or not, she has stood a taste of time. Vyper Ranking

The Tebimala singer heaped praise on Cindy just a few hours to her ‘Boom Party’ concert that is set to take place at Cricket Oval tonight.

Cindy’s concert is going to go down in Uganda’s entertainment history books as the first female artist to have ever held a concert at a venue that has been mostly dominated by male singers like David Lutalo, Jose Chameleone, Gravity Omutujju, and international acts.

