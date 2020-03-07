No matter a snake shades skin, it stays a snake – Zari reacts to Diamond split

South Africa based Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has cheekily reacted to Diamond Platnumz’s alleged break-up with Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna, with sarcasm.

The update comes in after one of her fans pages running under the name “Zaridieharddaily” shared cryptic artwork basing on what is going on in Diamond Platnumz love life with former NRG radio presenter.

The post that seemed to wonder why Tanasha never learned from Diamond’s past lovers read as;

Trouble in Paradise already, Darling? Surely you must know that a Leopard doesn’t change its spots read the post

The cheeky post forced Ms. Hassan to join the conversation as she reminded her 7.2 million followers that “No matter how many times a snake shades its skin, it stays a snake“.

Since then, Zari’s comment has been linked to the relationship drama that is going on in Diamond and Tanasha’s love life, based on the fact that two parted ways overs allegations of infidelity.

