Swangz Avenue’s singer Winnie Nwagi stung her baby daddy as she jotted down a sweet worded birthday letter to her daughter as the latter turned nine-years-old.

The Jangu fame singer wrote on her socials revealing how her daughters birthday reminds her of so many things that she has to be proud and grateful for.

However, what mainly caught our attention was the part where she took a jab at her baby daddy saying that at the moment he must be ashamed of himself because he thought otherwise but God blessed her and can take good care and provide for their daughter fully.

Below is Winnie Nwagi’s sweet-worded letter to her daughter.

Your birthday always reminds me of so many things to be grateful for…, we’ve been thru it all my little angel… U’ve seen it all happen… Look at us now Ur 9yrs today n am so proud to see u grow into a very beautiful black gal so kind , loving, caring n so much more… Your Father must be ashamed right now cz he thought otherwise n we r winning #hisloss I’ve never failed to provide for u my love n it’s Only n Only God🙏🏿 Am so happy being your Mother n Father.. Happy biryhday @dee_m_valerie. I pray that God continues to do wonders in our lives so we can live to testify… Mom loves u so much. Winnie Nwagi

Happy belated birthday to Winnie Nwagi’s daughter!

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi to stage her first-ever concert this year