Zuena should concentrate on baking cakes and leave music – Gravity

Without beating around the bush, local rapper Gravity Omutujju has publicly advised Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema to stick to baking her cakes and take good care of her family.

Gravity Omutujju’s advice to Zuena follows remarks she made about his collabo with Bebe Cool titled Kerere which the Trouble Ent. rapper claimed that she uttered false information about their collabo.

Zuena Kirema.

In an interview, the Embuzzi Zakutudde singer maintained that Bebe Cool played a big role in failing their song and furthermore foxed on appearing at video shoot he had paid for the song.

Gravity disclosed that he had paid an installment of Shs 5m for the Karere video shoot but Bebe Cool never turned up and ended up using the money to shoot another song.

Zuena should leave issues dealing with music to artists and rather concentrate on house-core values and bake her cakes because she is just a house wife. In fact, she tried out music but she didn’t even stand the taste of time. Gravity

Read Also: Gravity blames Bebe Cool after their ‘Kerere’ collabo flopping