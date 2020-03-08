Events | Gossip

Bebe Cool pelted with bottles at Cindy Sanyu’s concert

Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool again faced the wrath of music fans while at Cindy Sanyu’s concert held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday 7th March 2020.

At a concert where Cindy Sanyu continued to prove that she is a legendary musician in the +256, several artistes curtain-raised for the self-proclaimed King Herself.

Among those was Bebe Cool who has often heaped praise on the songstress. He was also paramount in the build up to the concert which attracted mammoth crowds at the venue.

When the ‘Wire Wire’ singer stepped on stage, there were loud cheers from most of his fans who got onto their feet to dance, sing along, and cheer as he gave an energetic performance.

Within the crowds, however, were several other revelers who used the opportunity to express their dislike for the Gagamel singer who has publicly acclaimed his love and support for the NRM and president Y.K.Museveni.

They pelted bottles and other objects at the singer who seemed unmoved by their act. He kept on jumping up and down, performing a couple of songs and at some point, the crowds seemed to enjoy how he handled the situation.

A couple of music fans and fellow singers have applauded Bebe Cool for continuing to deliver an energetic performance despite being hit with objects.

I think papa (Bebe Cool) even you they have pelt bottles at you because you don't have music. I realy felt so bad when you made that statement about me when they pelt bottles at me but i couldn't express ma anger because i respect you as ma elder. It was realy a very disappointing and selfish statement to the situation i faced. I was expecting a sorry from you at that time or to condemn the act. You didn't think of where the situation was leading me to. Right now my source of income totaly got spoilt whereby am even about to sell my property to pay debts and to clear bills. With all due respect its not always good to brag on peoples hard situations as jokes. For me i say sorry about that papa. #I_CondemnBottlePeltingHabit. #NRM4Rever.

What do you make of the act and how can such scenes be reduced at music concerts?

