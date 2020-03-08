Cranes player Allan Kateregga reveals his unending crush on Cindy Sanyu

Not much is known about Allan Kateregga’s love life but we can now add Cinderella Sanyu on the list of women he has a huge crush on. The Uganda Cranes player can’t hide the secret anymore.

The name Cindy Sanyu is on every Ugandan’s lips after becoming the only woman to have ever held a successful show at Lugogo Cricket Oval. She filled up the venue and gave a splendid performance on Saturday evening.

For Uganda Cranes winger Allan Kateregga, however, that is the least of his attractions towards the smiley songstress.

Allan Kateregga

Kateregga, through his Twitter account, finally revealed that he has fond feelings for Cindy Sanyu and his crush on the songstress never seems to go away.

Allow me to present my forever crush. This Proud Ugandan Gyal dem! Keep Kinging. Salute. If I die, I die. Allan Kateregga | Twitter

Well, he is surely not the only one that crushes on the King Herself and her value must have multiplied enormously after that successful concert.

