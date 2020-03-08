PHOTOS | Doreen Kabareebe bares curves and skin in new photo shoot

Doreen Kabareebe is sexy and she knows it. In a new photo shoot with Han Shots Photography, she oozes all shades of sexy as she shows off massive curves and skin.

Following a very controversial early life as per 2012, Kabareebe faced a lot of criticism and bashing which might have forced her off the social circles and into Dubai where she did Sales with Dunkin’ Donuts for 6 months before securing a job with Marriott International Group of Hotels in the front office department.

She however returned a few months ago and has been focusing on her Kabareebe Models For Charity foundation – an NGO through which Kabareebe sells merchandise with profits going to charity for the needy. The foundation also visits slums and provides hope and financial support to the poor.

She recently had a photo shoot with Han Shots Photography and the photos have been turning heads especially on social media. Too much skin is out for all to see. Take a look below:



















