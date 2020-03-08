The stars are aligning for Tooro Kingdom Princess Ruth Komuntale Nsemere and very soon she will be Mrs. Anthony. Before that though, she is was spotted having a quality time with Phil Anthony in Las Vegas.

Following a sour love-life in the past, everything seems to finally be falling in line for Ruth Komuntale. She is lost deep in love with her fiance Phil Anthony.

On 22nd February 2020, she celebrated her thirtieth birthday and she seemed to only thank Anthony for being the rock on which her life has been built in recent years.

The 30-year-old princess has always revealed how life has changed for the better since she met Phil Anthony and that she does not imagine spending the rest of her life with any other man.

Phil Anthony as well seems comfortable around Komuntale and he decided to commit to her when they got engaged on 28th September 2019.

Princess Komuntale is believed to be pregnant with Anthony’s child and a wedding is in prospect with plans already on course. The couple will reportedly be walking down the aisle before the end of this year.

Before then though, the two are enjoying a quality time and they shared a precious moment while in Las Vegas, USA. We have some of the photos for you:























Read Also: Princess Komuntale hints on wedding dates with new fiancee