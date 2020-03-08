Without doubt now, Cindy Sanyu is a Ugandan music great and the finest female artiste in the +256 today after filling up one of the biggest venues with fans at her Boom Party concert.

Just a couple of months ago, former Blu*3 songstress Cindy Sanyu revealed that she was going to hold a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval and was hence set to become the only Ugandan female artiste to do that at the venue.

Drawing closer to the show, there were doubts about whether the concert would attract huge crowds with criticism being pointed at how the songstress and her team had poorly marketed the show, with very few ADs showing on TV, in the newspapers, and radio.

The only visible hype about Cindy’s concert was majorly on social media with her fans known as the Cindycates doing the most to support their music icon.

How was she going to fill up that venue without enough ADs? No woman had ever dared to hold a concert at a venue where just a few legendary Ugandan male artistes have succeeded. Everything pointed at a possible flop.

With all that pressure, Cindy remained cool-headed and never panicked at any one point. She probably knew what the outcome was even before D-day (7th March 2020).

To many people’s surprise, by 4pm on Saturday, the lines on the various gates at the venue had started growing as people paid Shs20k and Shs50k to access the Ordinary and VIP sections respectively.

By the time performances started at around 6pm, the place was already packed with revelers ready to watch the self-proclaimed King Herself perform.

One of the aspects about her music career that have remained undoubted and only developed with experience is her stage performance. She continued to prove that she is the King of the stage with a wonderful performance.

She also received massive support from fellow artistes who performed before she hit the stage. The only low moment came when Bebe Cool was pelted with bottles upon stepping on stage.

Congratulations Cindy. You Are KING Indeed!

