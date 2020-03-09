Today, there are no doubts about who is the Queen of the stage amongst Ugandan female songstresses after the showcase Cindy Sanyu put up on Saturday. She is, however, disappointed in a few fellow female artistes for not showing support to her.

On Saturday 7th March 2020, Lugogo Cricket Oval – one of the biggest stadiums to host a music show – was filled up with revelers who turned up to show support to Cindy Sanyu at her Boom Party concert.

What everyone expected at the concert was to see at least 90% of the top Ugandan divas standing with their fellow songstress and performing at the concert which came on the eve of Women’s Day.

That was not the case as just a handful of female singers showed up to perform. Several other songstresses including Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, Rema Namakula, among others didn’t show up at the venue.

Cindy reportedly expressed her disappointment in her fellow divas who didn’t gather to celebrate her achievement as she became the very first Ugandan female artiste to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval at a music concert.

I am so disappointed in some of my fellow female artists who selfishly refused to support me on my Boom Party concert. This is why male artists will stay ahead, because for them they put emotions aside and work together. Cindy Sanyu

What do you make of Cindy’s remarks?

