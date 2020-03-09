First son Gen. Muhoozi blames Police for failure to protect Bebe Cool

The son to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has attacked Uganda Police for failing to protect singer Bebe Cool who was pelted with objects at Cindy’s Boom Party concert.

On Saturday 7th March 2020 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Bebe Cool was pelted with bottles as he stepped on stage to perform at Cindy Sanyu’s Boom Party concert.

Bottles and other objects were sent flying towards the stage as soon as Bebe Cool was announced as the next performer. The act went on throughout the Gagamel singer’s performance.

Despite Bebe braving the bottles and giving an energetic performance, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has strongly criticized the police and other security personnel at the venue for failing to protect the singer.

Through his Twitter account, Gen. Muhoozi questioned how Police and the bouncers at the venue allowed people to hurl bottles at Bebe Cool. He urged the security forces to do better next time.

How could Police UG and the bouncers at Cindy’s Concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda’s greatest artists?? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women’s Day) for simply loving Kaguta Museveni and Bebe Cool. We expect a lot better next time from Police UG. @MKainerugaba | Twitter

How could @PoliceUg and the bouncers at Cindy's Concert allow a few hooligans to hurl bottles at one of Uganda's greatest artists?? The same hooligans beat up women (on Women's Day) for simply loving @KagutaMuseveni and @BebeCoolUG. We expect a lot better next time from @PoliceUg pic.twitter.com/eYzsHINAC9 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 9, 2020

Bebe Cool has often publicly professed his love, admiration, and support towards H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM party. He is also friends with Gen. Muhoozi.

