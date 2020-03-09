Kifeesi torment revelers at Cindy’s ‘Boom Party’ concert

Members of Kampala’s notorious Kifeesi gang were chief-torments of revelers at Cindy Sanyu’s recently concluded Boom Party concert which took place on Saturday 7th March 2020 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A number of fans who had turned up in huge numbers to support the self-proclaimed King Herself were spotted nursing wounds, others were beaten to the extent that they lost their consciousness and were robbed clean.

To prove that the notorious Kifeesi group was on a rampage, veteran singer Shanks Vivie D was one of the victims who faced the wrath of the group as he also lost his Identity cards, bank cards, and his wallet to the group he branded as ‘disgraceful youths’.

Am gonna make sure I’m the last person you ever steal from. My ID, Driving License, and Bank card taken by disgraceful youths at Cyndi’s concert. Shanks Vivie D

The other fans who also faced the hostility of the Kefeesi crew were heard vowing to make an act of revenge upon the group if attacked at any event again.

