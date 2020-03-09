We’re almost through the first quarter of 2020, a year that has already shown promise of a great music year. In this compilation, we look at the top 5 Ugandan songs released from December 2019 to-date and why we believe these songs have stood out of the pack thus far.

‘Tweyagale‘ – Eddy Kenzo

“A wami do, lemme do, lessi do…”, with the simplest of lyrics, Eddy Kenzo’s song titled ‘Tweyagale’ is still in the lead as the biggest song so far this year. Produced by A Steyn, the beats represent what he has termed as the Feel Good music and the lyrics urge people to have a good time and not let the problems of the world control their life.

With his Eddy Kenzo Festival slated for 28th March, Eddy Kenzo can only anticipate a good year ahead. He has mastered the art of turning lemon into lemonade and his music seems to always capture the attention of fans from all age groups.

‘Baliwa‘ – Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone’s Baliwa comes off his ‘The Chameleone I Know’ album. It was produced by Baur and it has been a blockbuster hit that has elevated Chameleone’s music career at the time when most thought it was going down the drain due to his political ambitions.

The Baliwa video published on 29th February 2020 has, however, received criticism due to it’s unclear concept despite a good quality picture and promotion. The singer is now managed by Muchachos Management and his image has improved. Could be a good year set ahead for him if he can stay positive.

‘Quinamino‘ – Azawi

In the past months, no Ugandan musician has dominated the airwaves more than Azawi. The new Swangz Avenue entrant released Quinamino in January and the song has since climbed up most playlists.

Azawi possesses a natural talent, with unique vocals and superior songwriting skills. She stole the show at the recently concluded Roast and Rhyme festival with an unforgettable debut performance.

Slowly, Azawi’s sound is becoming inevitable and her new 5-track EP titled ‘Lo Fit’ has some sweet vibes. We listed her among the stars to watch out for this year and she hasn’t disappointed. We anticipate a great year ahead for the act.

‘Sala Puleesa‘ – King Saha

Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha has forever been one of the best vocalists and songwriters in the industry but criticism has always been on lack of consistence. He dropped a bomb in Sala Puleesa and it took us by storm.

Sala Puleesa was produced by Diggy Baur who has become a major keyplayer in the music industry overtime. He played well with King Saha’s vocals to match the tempo of the song and it’s hard to find a love song being danced to in Ugandan clubs but Sala Puleesa does that effortlessly.

Saha finally has bragging rights and he can now fire the shots back at his nemesis Bebe Cool who urged him to pull up his socks towards the end of last year. Challenge accepted!

‘Ratata‘ – Zex Bilangilangi

This one comes in as a surprise to many but it deserves this spot and it could even go higher as the weeks go by. Zex Inchkumi Bilangilangi, a member of Bobi Wine’s Firebase music camp, caught everyone by surprise with Ratata – a love song in which he expresses his affection to his lover.

Produced by Nessim, Ratata is a Ragga/Dancehall song which will get you grooving each time it’s played. It comes off Zex’s 2020 album dubbed Yo’ Alubamu and it features several other songs to be released in the course of the year.

The amount of airplay the song has received is shocking for an artiste of Zex’s calibre and he should be looking forward on how to capitalize on the fame the song has achieved him thus far to turn it into a great 2020. The boy is talented!

Really Promising

‘Jangu‘ – Winnie Nwagi

We thought this song would come a bit higher but today, we look at the ones already listed and there’s a feeling Nwagi can comfortably settle for this neutral position on this list. Jangu, released on 9th December 2019, is a banger in this very league. It’s a song that grows on you the more you listen to it.

With the rise of a new Swangz Avenue queen in Azawi, Winnie Nwagi has been professional enough to show mutual support to the new entrant and it has won her a few souls that had a bias about her explosive character and personality.

Musically, Nwagi has never been doubted and Jangu (produced by Daddy Andre) expresses her exceptional vocal ability. She also shows off her dancing skills in the video which is highly rated among the local visuals.

Bonus Tracks

‘Wulira Ebaala‘ – Suspekt Leizor, ‘Nesiimye‘ – Chozen Becky, ‘Clear‘ – Rema Namakula, ‘Igwe‘ – Mun G, ‘Muko‘ – Fik Fameica, ‘Muntu Wange‘ – Spice Diana feat. Chozen Blood, ‘Go Down‘ – Kent and Flosso feat. Vyper Ranking, Fik Fameica, and Coco Finger, ‘Nkwagala‘ – A Pass.

The year has already registered success musically with a couple of greatly attended music concerts. There is hope that the best is yet to come and this list could have totally changed by midyear.

Read Also: PROSPECTS | Top ten artistes to look out for this year