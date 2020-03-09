When a woman annoys me to the extreme, I leave the home – Eddy Kenzo

According to Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, when a woman annoys him to the extreme and feels like he cannot take it in anymore, he just walks away from the home.

To some people when women annoy them to the extreme, they quickly resort to flexing and applying corporal punishments to their lovers while many others go on to do the unthinkable.

The Tweyagale singer opened up about his reaction when he gets pissed by a woman in an interview as he revealed that it is the solo reason why he left the Seguku house for his ex-lover Rema Namakula.

He went on to disclose that in his entire life, he is one of the few people who don’t ever wish to lay their hands on women even when they annoy him to the extreme.

Eddy Kenzo furthermore stated that Rema Namakula is his best female artist in the country when asked to choose his favorite.

