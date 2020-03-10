Bebe Cool forgives culprits who pelted him with bottles at Cindy’s concert

Gagamel International boss, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has finally forgiven all the youths that were reportedly arrested for having pelted him with bottles at singer Cindy Sanyu’s ‘Boom Party’ concert that took place last Saturday at Cricket Oval.

The Wire Wire singer forgave the culprits after he met with them at a police station and warned them against such acts of violence reasoning that they cause harm to family members and relatives.

He thereafter warned them that if anyone is again caught in such ignorant acts, they will face tough punishments in the lives that they live to never forget.

Below is his full post after he gave the suspected culprits.

Today I had a chance to meet the relatives of the different young men who were arrested on Saturday for pelting bottles at me on stage. I forgave the culprits because some of these relatives were mothers, wives with babies and the fact that they are young men being ignorantly used. But I asked them to have relative conversations with the arrested culprits about refraining from such acts that would harm innocent Ugandans, themselves and their families. Bebe Cool

